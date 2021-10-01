Millions to march for women’s rights nationwide Saturday, including Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hundreds of people are expected to attend a march for women’s reproductive rights in Salt Lake City on Saturday. It is one of many scheduled nationwide in response to Texas’ abortion ban.

Better known as Senate Bill 8, Texas’s abortion law is the most restrictive in the U.S., banning most abortions. The law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks, which is before some women know they are pregnant. In the short time since the law took effect Sept. 1, abortion providers say “exactly what we feared” has become reality, describing Texas clinics that are now in danger of closing while neighboring states struggle to keep up with a surge of patients now driving hundreds of miles from Texas.

In Utah, the law prohibits most abortions with exceptions for rape or incest. The law requires women to wait 72 hours before the procedure and after an informed consent session. Utah is among 11 other states that joined a Mississippi case asking the mostly conservative Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

On Saturday, people in Utah and across the country will take to the streets, marching to have their voices heard. Utah’s Women’s March 2021 will start at 11 a.m. at Washington Square in Salt Lake City and will march up to the Capitol building. Organizers say they expect over 600 people who support women’s reproductive rights to attend.

Utah’s march is sponsored by Planned Parenthood, Utah ERA Coalition, League of Women Voters of Utah, Equality Utah, and the Women’s Democratic Club of Utah. The ACLU of Utah will also be in attendance. Guest speakers will including:

Angela Romero, Utah State Representative

Rae Duckworth, President of the Black Lives Matter Utah Chapter

Nikila Venugopal and Valentina De Fex with the ACLU

Organizers say they are petitioning Governor Spencer Cox to stand with Utah women and “remove laws that restrict access to abortion and force medical providers to give inaccurate or irrelevant information to patients. We encourage lawmakers to focus on policies that will improve health outcomes, such as better sex education, contraception access, and increased social services for low-income families.”

For more information, check out the Facebook event for the women’s march.