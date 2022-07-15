UTAH (ABC4) – As the state continues to battle a seemingly never-ending drought, Utah’s farmers and ranchers are receiving some relief, at least financially.

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) has awarded $25.5 million dollars in grant funding to 140 new recipients. This money was awarded after 195 total applications were sent in to receive the funding.

“We are amazed at the response we have received from Utah’s farmers and ranchers and their eagerness to participate in the water optimization program,” said Commissioner Craig Buttars. “The large number of participants show that Utah’s agriculture community is working to be part of our water saving solution.”

This program was born in 2022, when the local legislature allocated $70 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding towards these projects.

Applications for the next round of funding will be open from August 1 – 31. For more information on how to apply, click here