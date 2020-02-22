Million-dollar home burns, firefighters trapped: Witnesses recount Hobble Creek Canyon fire

HOBBLE CREEK CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man watched his neighbor’s home go up in flames and first responders worked to save firefighters trapped inside the home.

Living high in Hobble Creek Canyon, resources are limited, and it takes time for firefighters to respond from Springville City.

This delay may have contributed to a million-dollar home burning to the ground.

“You know you’re here and there ain’t a thing you can do about it,” said neighbor Fred Chaddwick. “Because the house is so tall, the garden hose wouldn’t do nothing to put it out and we have no access to no fire system and it takes about 30 minutes to get a fire department up here.”

Chaddwick lives across the street from the homeowners and said he recalls Friday morning’s fire as he watched the home fall to its fate.

“I was up getting ready to get in the shower to go to work and Julie knocked on the door wanting to use the telephone because her house was on fire and I hurried and threw clothes on and ran outside and just seen the fire,” Chaddwick said.

Courtesy Randy Crowther

Courtesy Randy Crowther

Courtesy Randy Crowther

The fire – which investigators believe was caused by a stove or chimney – continued to burn throughout the day.

And all that remains standing of the Hobble Creek Haven home is a front porch.

It’s a pile of rubble now, but as firefighters attempted to put out the blaze, three became trapped.

A video taken by Utah County Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Crowther shows several police and firefighters from different agencies working together in an attempt to save Springville firefighters who were stuck inside.

“It’s just amazing to watch your brothers and sisters in law enforcement and the firefighting world how they’re willing to go completely selfless and at risk to themselves to save one another and try to make sure we go home at the end of the day,” Crowther said.

Responding to the public’s call for help is the job, but risking one’s life to save fellow first responders – or others – is heroic, Crowther said.

“This was far more obvious and far more significant because it was during a structural collapse in an active firefight, which makes it that much more important that those efforts are made,” Crowther said.

One of the firefighters was flown to the hospital, but all of them are recovering with non-life-threatening injuries.

