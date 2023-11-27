SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah isn’t exactly a hotspot destination for the millennial generation, but there are three Utah cities among the list of places millennials are calling home, according to one recent study from Smart Asset.

Researchers at the financial technology company looked at 268 cities to determine where millennials were moving to the most using U.S. Census Bureau data. Cities were ranked by the highest percentage of population by newly-transplanted millennials, which Smart Asset defined as people aged 25 to 44.

Of the three Utah cities that appeared on the list, Salt Lake City ranked the highest. Researchers said over 8% of Salt Lake City’s population were newly moved-in millennials. Utah’s capital ranked 35th nationwide as a millennial destination.

Provo and St. George joined Salt Lake City on the list, albeit much lower. According to Smart Asset’s data, Provo saw a 6% increase in the millennial population and St. George increased by over 4%. In the nationwide rankings of 268 cities, Provo and St. George ranked 117th and 209th, respectively.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

So where are millennials moving to the most? May be a surprise to learn Cambridge, Massachusetts ranked in the top spot, followed by Santa Clara, California and Seattle, Washington.

The report’s author, Jaclyn DeJohn, said millennials are heading to Cambridge and Santa Clara for scholastic and tech opportunities. It may not be too far of a stretch to suggest Utah may offer similar opportunities with a booming tech sector and a variety of scholastic opportunities across the Beehive State.

In an unrelated study from Smart Asset, St. George was found to be one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation. According to their findings, St. George boomed by 18% over a five-year window between 2017 and 2022.

Overall, the study found that one in four millennials moved to a different city in 2022, whether they came from within the same county, state, out-of-state or abroad.