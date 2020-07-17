Millcreek to kick of Pioneer Day week by honoring black pioneers

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini plans to kick off Pioneer Day week in Utah by unveiling new street signs designating 3205 S. St. in Millcreek as “Chambers Avenue”. The street name honors early Millcreek pioneers, Samuel and Amanda Chambers. The street is the only unnamed street in the city’s new City Center project between Highland Dr. and Richmond Ave.

Millcreek has a Legacy of the Black Pioneer Monument that honors those like the Chambers family, “While many eventually moved elsewhere, Samuel and Amanda grew a prosperous farm in Millcreek that covered 30 acres,” said Mayor Silvestrini. “For over half a century they were stalwart settlers in this area and well respected in the community,” he said. “These pioneers are well deserving of a place of honor in the heart of our new City Center.”

Samuel Chambers is considered the most successful black farmer in Utah from about 1880 through the first decades of the 20th century. Born in 1831, in Alabama, he was separated from his mother as a boy and taken to Mississippi where he was kept as a slave until the end of the Civil War. He and his wife, Amanda Leggroan Chambers, came to Utah in 1870 as Latter-day Saint converts.

The Chambers are buried in the Millcreek Elysian Burial Gardens.

The ceremony to commemorate black pioneers will be held on July 20 at 10 a.m. at 3205 S. 1300 E. in Millcreek. Mayor Silvestrini, Jeanetta Williams of Utah’s NAACP Chapter, Robert Burch of the Utah Chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society and descendants of the Chamber’s family will all make brief remarks.