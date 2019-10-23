Millcreek man allegedly throws two incendiary devices through neighbor’s​ home and car

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police said a man upset with his neighbors decided to throw an incendiary device at their home and another one at a car.

It happened in the area of 3900th South and 1000th East.

“I guess one of our neighbors threw a molotov cocktail at another one of our neighbor’s cars,” said neighbor Anthony Chiechi.

Chiechi said he was coming home around 6:30 Tuesday morning when he saw the arson team at his neighbor’s house.

Police said the man responsible is 33-year-old Ryan McAllister who didn’t stop there.

Ryan McAllister Booking Photo

“Then wrapped some fireworks up and threw it through a back window of our neighbor’s house,” Chiechi added.

A probable cause statement indicates “the incendiary device was fireworks attached to a brick.”

The report states the bathroom caught fire, while two of the three occupants were asleep.

“It kind of sucks you know, it’s not something I’d see from our neighborhood,” Chiechi adds. “[The victim] is a good kid, you know, it’s something he is going to have to take care of now that he wasn’t expecting too.”

McAllister’s family tells ABC4 Jason Nguyen he was recently evicted. His brother said he is just trying to do everything he can to support him at this time.

Chiechi said, “Everybody is pretty friendly around here. Even the guy that did it, he was friendly during the summer and stuff so probably just going through a tough time.”

Court documents state “this stems from him not letting the suspect sleep on his couch after the eviction.”

McAllaster was booked on aggravated arson, criminal mischief – human health or safety, and two counts of use explosive/chemical or incendiary device.

