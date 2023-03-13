MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) — Unified Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to an address in Millcreek on March 12, 2023, for reports of an aggravated domestic violence incident that had just occurred.

According to reports, the suspect, a Salt Lake County man, 18, had allegedly charged his mother’s boyfriend, 44, with an approximately 12-inch kitchen knife in his hand. The suspect was allegedly holding the knife and moving it in a stabbing motion over his right shoulder, as a verbal argument ensued.

The mother of the suspect stated that he had texted her saying he was “trippin” and ready to kill.

The mother’s boyfriend stated that he locked himself inside his car for fear he would be stabbed by the suspect.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A witness in the same apartment complex walked by after the incident, allegedly speaking with the suspect who confirmed he tried stabbing his mother’s boyfriend.

On Feb. 17, the suspect was also arrested in West Valley City for domestic violence aggravated assault, in which he was accused of holding a knife to his girlfriend’s throat and holding her against her will.

According to the probable cause report, the suspect has been involved in 11 domestic violence incidents in the last three years at the address, with weapons used in multiple of these cases as he’s continued to threaten the family.

The current offense is a felony committed while on probation or parole, or while free on bail awaiting trial on a previous felony charge. The affidavit of probable cause says there is substantial evidence to support the felony charge.

The suspect has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.