Millcreek launches $1.5M in Small Business Promotion Grants

Mayor Silvestrini and owner Dustin Buckthal cut the ribbon at the grand opening of The Front Climbing Gym in Millcreek Monday, July 20, 2020. (Photo: Millcreek City)

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Millcreek aims to help hundreds of small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Monday night’s Council Meeting, Mayor Jeff Silvestrini and the Millcreek City Council unanimously approved the creation of a grant program to reimburse the city’s small businesses for up to $5,000 in advertising.

As part of the city’s CARES Act Funds distribution, Millcreek is designating $1,500,000 available on a first-come-first-served basis, intent on helping 300 small businesses.

“We needed a program to address different business needs than the excellent county and state grant

programs,” said Mayor Silvestrini, “and the Millcreek grant program will help affected businesses

welcome customers back.”

Retail businesses with 95 or fewer employees who suffered financial losses from the pandemic

shutdown can use the $5,000 for any legitimate method of advertising.

Millcreek businesses can learn more and apply at millcreek.us under the “Business Resources” tab or by visiting https://millcreek.us/412/Small-Retail-Business-Promotion-Grant.

The city said it continues to innovate in ways that help their business community recover from the shutdowns associated with this year’s pandemic.