MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a gas leak in Millcreek on Friday.

Unified Fire says the incident is located near 3100 S Highland Dr.

Fire crews have evacuated several homes located directly across the street from the leak out of precaution.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Authorities say the gas leak was caused naturally.

Crews are using combustible gas monitors to check neighboring structures for potential gas leaks.

Dominion Energy is currently working to shut off the leak.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.