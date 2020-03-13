Millcreek declares state of emergency amid coronavirus

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABc4 News) – Officials with Millcreek declared a State of Emergency Thursday in light of coronavirus.

“I declared a State of Emergency for Millcreek as a preemptive precaution against a Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in our city. While we have yet to confirm the spread of the virus here, we have received information that students in several of our Millcreek schools may have been exposed to the virus, thus expanded precautions are warranted to ensure we do everything possible to contain the spread of the virus or slow it down to protect our healthcare system from being overwhelmed,” says Jeff Silvestrini, Mayor of Millcreek.

