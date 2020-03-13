Millcreek declares state of emergency amid coronavirus

SOUTH JORDAN (ABC4 News) -- Following a press conference held by the state of Utah on March 12, South Jordan City will be issuing guidelines on how to respond to the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus.

These guidelines will go into effect on Monday, March 16th and will last for two weeks. Following that point, the state will re-evaluate those recommendations. South Jordan will follow the State and County's leads on following these recommendations, which include: