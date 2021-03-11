Millcreek breaks ground on new public plaza

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – The City of Millcreek broke ground on a new public plaza, Millcreek Common, on Tuesday.

The city says Millcreek Common will “become a gathering spot for all of Millcreek.”

The public plaza is expected to be completed by November 2021. According to city officials, Millcreek Common will contain amenities such as an ice ribbon, a splash pad, ground floor retail, a food truck park, and more.

Artist renderings of Millcreek Common can be found below:

According to officials, the popular restaurant, Pizza Nono, will be the first restaurant in the new plaza.

“We are excited to begin to deliver these amenities for our community and we look forward to the day when we all gather safely as friends and neighbors at Millcreek Common,” city officials said in a news release.