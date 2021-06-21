Military semi-truck hauling ammunition catches fire on I-80

EVANSTON, Wyoming (ABC4) – Emergency crews rushed towards I-80 after a military semi-truck caught fire Monday afternoon.

According to Uinta County Fire and Ambulance, firefighters responded to milepost 14 on westbound I-80 near Evanston, Wyoming.

When crews arrived, they found a semi-truck that was part of a military convoy on fire.

Photos taken at the scene show heavy black smoke and flames coming from the front of the semi-truck.

Courtesy: Uinta County Fire and Ambulance

Officials say the truck was hauling ammunition.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to contain the fire before the flames reached the cargo containers of ammunition.

I-80 westbound was shut down Monday afternoon as crews battled the flames.

On Friday a Utah National Guard humvee caught fire near Lindon.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire and soldiers were able to exit the vehicle safely.

Investigators are still looking into what caused Friday’s fire.