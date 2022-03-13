SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) and Hazardous Devices Unit (HDU) safely removed an “inter military-grade device” from the International Peace Gardens in Jordan Park on Sunday.

An investigation started around 9 a.m. when someone found a suspicious device and called 911.

Officers with SLCPD responded and secured the area, closing a portion of the Peace Gardens.

The HDU, a statewide collation of law enforcement members who receive specialized training and certification in explosive device assessment, operations, mitigation and removal, responded and removed the device with assistance from the Utah Air National Guard.

The closed area of the park re-opened at around 11:30 a.m.

The investigation into the nature of the device is ongoing, and SLCPD is reminding community members to never dispose of or move “military-grade memorabilia” that may be found during estate cleaning or any other circumstance.

Instead, call the police.

SLCPD states that no further information on this case is being released.