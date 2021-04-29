Milestone for Utah prisons: Inmates offered the COVID vaccine

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – All inmates at the Utah State Prison in Draper and at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison have been offered at least one COVID-19 vaccination as of Thursday.

This doesn’t include new inmates that were brought in recently.

Officials say more than 2,659 individuals have been fully vaccinated, which accounts for United States Penitentiaries (USP), Central Utah Correctional Facility (CUCF), and state incarcerated individuals housed at a county jail.

“In regards to the pandemic, we have reached several huge milestones for corrections,” says Brian Nielson, executive director for the Utah Department of Corrections. “We are excited to see a gradual return to normalcy as we continue to work closely with state and local health officials on steps moving forward.”

The Utah Department of Corrections says they will continue to offer vaccinations to those who would like to receive one.

Officials say new inmates will be offered the COVID-19 vaccination as staffing and vaccines are available.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 at either USP or CUCF, according to officials.