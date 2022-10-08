SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend Utah! Today won’t bring too many changes compared to what we had to close out the work week. This means mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the state with only a slim chance for a few isolated showers in the higher terrain south of I-70. In northern Utah, highs will range mainly in the 70s with higher terrain areas seeing mainly 60s. Meanwhile, in southern Utah, highs will range in the 70s and 80s.

On Sunday, the high pressure that has been keeping our weather quiet will loosen its grip a bit, allowing a little more moisture to arrive. This will result in a little more in the way of showers and thunderstorms in southern Utah, but showers and storms will continue to favor the high terrain. Also, a few showers can’t be ruled out as far north as the central mountains and western Uinta’s on Sunday, but the Wasatch Mountains look to stay dry.

For anyone going to check out the fall colors, the weekend will bring perfect weather to be in the mountains. We’re close to the peak in our northern mountains when it comes to the foliage. Around 8000 ft. in the Wasatch Mountains, daytime highs will be near 60° and that combined with sunshine will bring optimal conditions for leaf chasing! In the mountains in southern Utah, we’re seeing good color as well, but we’re likely another week or so away from the peak there. In our valleys, fall colors are likely to peak during the second half of the month.

Picture perfect weather in the mountains this weekend for picture perfect views! #utwx #utah pic.twitter.com/64xI11HC10 — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) October 8, 2022

By next week, temperatures are likely to ease down across the board with a potential cold front moving in. Unfortunately, models have backed off with just how cool and how much moisture this system will bring, but in southern Utah, there will be better chance for wet weather through the first half of the week. If the front ends up being strong enough, we could see wet weather across the state. It’s still more than a few days away so we’ll continue to see how things evolve, but it does look like temperatures will ease down closer to averages by the middle of the week.

The takeaway? It’s more sunshine with consistent temperatures into the weekend ahead of a possible cool-down next week.

