Mike Bloomberg’s campaign headquarters vandalized following the candidate’s Wednesday visit to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — According to a statement from Lauren Littlefield, Utah State Director of the Michael Bloomberg campaign, an act of vandalism was recently committed at Bloomberg’s campaign headquarters in Salt Lake City.

Littlefield stated the following:

“We are disheartened by the vandalism at our Salt Lake City headquarters. We know that emotions can run high in politics but we also know that even when we disagree, Utahns find common ground in civil discourse. We strongly condemn this act of vandalism but we are laser focused on Super Tuesday and will continue to share Mike’s message about unifying our country with Utah voters.”

The vandalism comes on the heels of the former New York Mayor and presidential candidate’s campaign stop in Utah on Wednesday. Bloomberg discussed issues such as climate change and gun safety laws and called himself “The un-Trump” during his stop in Salt lake City.

The event was in preparation for the coming presidential elections and Utah’s Super Tuesday primary on March 3, 2020.

