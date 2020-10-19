Midway woman killed after she was struck by vehicle, suspect arrested

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle in Midway Saturday.

Disptchers recieved a call from a man who told them that he struck a pedistrian with his vehicle on Main Street in Midway.

The caller told police that the woman was seriously injured and possibly not breathing. Police and first reponders arrived on scene and began life saving efforts. Police added that the efforts continued as the ambulance transported the woman to the hospital.

Police say the woman passed away at the hospital.

39-year-old Colby Gertsch from Midway, the driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked into the Wasatch County Jail.

Gertsch was charged with Automobile Homicide (a Third-Degree Felony), Possession of a controlled substance (a Class A Misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (a Class B Misdemeanor), and Operating a Motor Vehicle Negligently Causing Death (a Second Degree Felony).

The Utah Highway Patrol is the lead agency investigating the case. Officials say the prosecution will be handled by the Wasatch County Attorney’s Office.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released as police work to identify her family first.