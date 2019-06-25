Midway welcomes 100,000 visitors for annual Swiss Days Festival

MIDWAY (ABC4 News) – Midway has a population of fewer than 4,000 but two months from now the small town will welcome 100,000 visitors. They’ll be here on August 30 and 31 for Swiss Days.

It’s a party for Utah put on by an army of Midway volunteers.

“Think of it as a party for Midway and we just invite anyone who wants to come and be part of it.”

Swiss Days is an annual festival featuring food, fun, music and more here in Midway. Locals volunteer to cook food like Swiss tacos, Swiss chicken, swiss cheese sandwiches and massive Midway scones. Vendors sell paintings, jewelry, art, toys, crafts in the 190 booths located in the town square.

And this town of fewer than 4,000 hosts close to 100,000 people because so many are so willing to volunteer.

“The community has always been involved in the volunteering effort of Swiss Days. We have about two to three thousand volunteers that come out to the square and the whole program is run by volunteers,” said Doug Gray with Swiss Days Boosters.

Doug Gray with the Swiss Days Boosters says some of the proceeds from Swiss Days covers the costs of putting on the enormous event.

“So, most of the funds go back right into Swiss Days to pay for all the things we have to do. Transportation. Security. Buses. Port-a-potties. You name it. The list is long,” said Gray.

And money left over covers flowers, beautification projects and things like scholarships.

“We get better and better at it every year we go,” said Gray.

Gray moved to Midway 18 years ago and says simply put – Swiss Days is a great time, put together by great people.

“You know there’s a spirit that exists up here in Midway like non other,” said Gray.

And while the community event started 70 years ago, Gray says many newcomers can’t help but jump in and lend a hand.

“I know when we moved up we caught the spirit quickly – that was 18 years ago and we’ve been involved every year since. And I’m not anything original. Everybody who moves here wants to be part of Swiss Days – it’s just part of the culture.”

For more information, visit http://www.midwayswissdays.com/.

