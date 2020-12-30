Midway Ice Castles prepared to open, with COVID-19 protocols

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – The iconic Midway Ice Castles open for the season on December 30.
The acre-sized Ice Castles are filled with interactive experiences featuring frozen tunnels, fountains, slides, and cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights.
Opening night is already sold out, organizers say, and most time slots are sold out throughout the weekend.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ice Castles is operating at a reduced capacity. Guests are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance.
Other COVID-19 precautions include requiring guests to:
- Not visit if they or any member of their party or family is not feeling well
- Maintaining a 6-foot distance between each household group at all times while seated
- Masks/face coverings must be worn in common areas, near other guests, and when interacting with employees
- Crawl spaces, slot canyons, and tunnels will adhere to a one-way traffic flow when possible
In addition, to facilitate adherence to physical distancing guidelines, Ice Castles may reduce capacity or close some features of the attraction. For more on these guidelines, click here.
Maintaining Ice Castles isn’t an easy task. ABC4 spoke with the crews that oversee the attraction in January.
