Midway cookie shop enjoying sweet success

MIDWAY (ABC4 News) – A few years ago, a Midway woman opened the doors of a new cookie shop. Today, those baked goodies are becoming well known and sold across the nation.

“I never would have told you ten years ago I would be baking cookies as my business, but I love it. I love everything that comes with it – even the hard stuff,” said Jessica Larson, owner Süss Cookie Company.

Larson started baking cookies out of her house six years ago and sold them to local retail stores and restaurants. Then two years ago, she opened the Süss bakery in Midway and her cookie ovens got turned up to high.

“People were driving from Salt Lake. They were driving from Vernal. They were driving from all over. It was crazy. And I was like – we didn’t bake enough cookies guys,” said Larsen.

Now they bake about 1,800 cookies a day. The 33-year-old cookie maker has opened up a retail shop in Provo. And she says about half her business is– sending cookies across the country.

“We’ve shipped everywhere from New York to Florida to California to Washington,” said Larsen.

Süss offers a dozen cookies it constantly bakes and then adds a special cookie each month. And yes, Jessica has her favorite.

“I love everything about peanut butter, chocolate, and marshmallows. So, that’s my favorite cookie for sure,” said Larsen.

While she believes in her baked treats – she thinks making cookies in a small Utah town adds a little something to the recipe.

“I definitely think there is some magic to Midway.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: