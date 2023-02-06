MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Midvale woman was taken into custody on Thursday, Feb. 2 after allegedly fleeing from police for a second time, hitting multiple police cars during her second attempted run.

According to the probable cause statement, Madison Muse, 28, first evaded police on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in the area of 7000 South State Street after police say she conducted a “traffic violation.” An officer who was part of the first pursuit reportedly recognized her car, a white Mercedes Benz, at a Maverik parking lot the next day.

Officers say they followed Muse to the area of Cottonwood Street and Colorado Street where they attempted to stop her in a “dead-end” area. That’s when Muse allegedly struck an unmarked Unified Police Vehicle and began her second attempt to flee police.

During the attempt to flee, Muse allegedly turned off her lights and hit an unoccupied car on the street before hitting another Unified Police patrol car that was attempting to box her in. She was reportedly able to get away from the attempted capture and continued heading west to allegedly escape police

Police say Muse disabled two other Unified Police patrol cars after hitting them near 7500 South. The crash with the UPD cars caused her Mercedes Benz to become disabled as well, allowing police to take Muse into custody.

As Muse was taken into custody she reportedly said “I messed up.”

Police say throughout the pursuit, Muse had “no regard for the safety of bystanders, officers, and public property.”

She was reportedly taken to St. Marks Hospital for evaluation before being booked into Salt Lake County Jail.

Muse faces the following charges: