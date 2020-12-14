Midvale water main rupture sends some Canyons School District students home, repair could take hours

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Three Canyons School District schools are without running water after a water main rupture in Midvale.

The district says students at Midvale Elementary and Middle, as well as Coverview Elementary, have been released from school for the day.

1/3 As a result of a water main rupture in Midvale, 3 Canyons District schools are without running water, requiring that classes be canceled for the day. Students @MidvaleMustangs, @Midvalemiddle and @CopperviewElem will be released today, Monday, Dec. 14 starting at 11:15 a.m. pic.twitter.com/1CBNlCAdgc — Canyons District (@canyonsdistrict) December 14, 2020

2/3 Buses will be ready to provide transportation for those who regularly qualify for the service. Also at this time, schools will be prepared to release students into the custody of a parent or approved adult. Grab-and-go lunches will be provided to students. — Canyons District (@canyonsdistrict) December 14, 2020

3/3 In any other year, we would deliver bottled water and portable toilets to the schools affected by the water-main break. But, given that an estimated time on the repairs is unknown, coupled with COVID-19-related hygiene concerns, we made the decision to release school early. — Canyons District (@canyonsdistrict) December 14, 2020

In any other year, Canyons District says bottled water and portable toilets would be delivered to the affected schools. But because the estimated time on the repairs is unknown, as well as COVID-19 safety concerns, officials made the decision to release school early.

Midvale officials say the Public Works team is working as quickly as possible on the water break.

Update: Our Public Works team is working as quickly as possible. But, since this is a main transmission line break, we anticipate the repair to take AT LEAST 4 hours (3:00 pm at the very earliest). https://t.co/HVKGiheQlP — Midvale City, Utah (@MidvaleCity) December 14, 2020

A main transmission line water break occured at 8062 S State Street. Businesses and residents in the area may experience low water pressure or no water at all.

Public Works crews are anticipating the repair could take at least four hours, or until 3 p.m. at the earliest.

No other details are available at this time.