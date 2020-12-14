Midvale water main rupture sends some Canyons School District students home, repair could take hours

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Three Canyons School District schools are without running water after a water main rupture in Midvale.
The district says students at Midvale Elementary and Middle, as well as Coverview Elementary, have been released from school for the day.
In any other year, Canyons District says bottled water and portable toilets would be delivered to the affected schools. But because the estimated time on the repairs is unknown, as well as COVID-19 safety concerns, officials made the decision to release school early.
Midvale officials say the Public Works team is working as quickly as possible on the water break.
A main transmission line water break occured at 8062 S State Street. Businesses and residents in the area may experience low water pressure or no water at all.
Public Works crews are anticipating the repair could take at least four hours, or until 3 p.m. at the earliest.
No other details are available at this time.
