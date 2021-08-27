Midvale teacher killed in motorcycle crash with alleged drunk driver

Jonah Glenn, a 7th grade teacher at Midvale Middle School, has died after colliding with a drunk driver in Salt Lake City earlier this week. (ABC4/Canyons School District)

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Students and staff at a Salt Lake County middle school are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher, who died after a crash involving an alleged drunk driver.

Late Wednesday night, 7th-grade social studies teacher Jonah Glenn was killed while riding his motorcycle. Police say a man, who admitted to having at least four drinks, pulled out in front of Glenn in Salt Lake City. Glenn was taken to the hospital where he later died.

On Thursday, Midvale Middle School Principal Mindy Robison sent a letter with parents and families, sharing the news of Glenn’s passing.

I am writing with great sadness to inform you that one of our 7th grade social studies teachers, Mr. Jonah Glenn, has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. As so many of his students will tell you, Mr. Glenn was a wonderful teacher. I also knew him to be a trusted colleague and great friend. The Midvale Middle community will miss him so much.

The news of the death of a school staff member can be difficult for teenagers and adolescents to process, and our school has a plan in place to provide students with the appropriate supports.

The Midvale Middle counseling staff, as well as counselors from the Canyons District Student Responsive Services Department, will be available to meet with students who may be experiencing difficult emotions. Please contact the school office if you feel your child is in need of additional assistance from school and community mental health resources.

The Canyons District says their thoughts are with Glenn’s friends and family. A GoFundMe has been created for Glenn’s funeral.

The Hog Wallow Pub, located in Cottonwood Heights, says they will remember friend and co-worker Glenn as having “a mischievous smile and heart of gold.”

Salt Lake City Police arrested 26-year-old Wilhelm Robert Heider for driving under the influence. Authorities say Heider had a blood alcohol content of 0.129, well over the 0.05 limit.

Glenn is the second motorcyclist to die this week in a crash. A motorcyclist was killed in a four-vehicle crash in Utah County late Monday night. He is also the second motorist to be killed by an alleged drunk driver this month. Angelica “Jelly” Dhondup was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver on I-15 just hours after her wedding.