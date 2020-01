MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News)- Three schools in Midvale were canceled Wednesday after a water-pipe break left the schools without water.

The City reported the break at 8000 South State Street.

School officials say parents will be notified via the emergency-communications system.

Check Midvale City for updates on the water-main break. At this time they aren’t sure when the water will be back on.

Our Public Works team is working to repair a main line water break at approximately 8000 S. & State Street. Surrounding areas may be without water or have low water pressure. We do not have a time frame as to when water will be turned back on. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Midvale City, Utah (@MidvaleCity) January 15, 2020

