MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) — A viral video showing a woman in Midvale making repeated racist comments toward a local family has made waves across social media, prompting government officials to speak out.

The video, which spread after TikTokker user TizzyEnt, who has 6 million followers on the platform, shared his commentary on what he called a “nightmare neighbor.” The video shows the woman, identified as Katherine Smith, yelling racial slurs and profane language at the family, including their young son.

During his commentary, TizzyEnt said police have been informed of the alleged harassment, however, reportedly told the family there is nothing they can do as Smith is well within her First Amendment Right of free speech.

Court documents show the Unified Police Department has intervened on at least two separate occasions.

First, Smith was charged with misdemeanor assault for an incident in June where she allegedly “yelled and screamed” at the mother and got very close while doing so, a claim backed up by the video shared by TizzyEnt. Court documents say Smith then “forcibly poked” and “pushed with both hands” the mother’s pregnant stomach, which was reportedly witnessed by several neighbors.

Smith was charged again for an incident in July where she ripped up their garden and “continued doing so until [the victim] chased her away with a stick.”

Midvale City officials said they have seen the video and “share [in the] disgust” at what is shown, condemning the behavior.

“Ms. Smith has never been employed by Midvale City and we would not tolerate such behavior from any employee,” the city wrote in a statement. “Privacy rules prohibit us from sharing details but authorities are treating the matter seriously.”

Midvale City Mayor Marcus Stevenson posted a personal statement on X saying it was hard to describe how disgusted he felt upon learning about what the Midvale family was going through.

“To be clear, racism has no place in our community. Everyone should feel welcome here, and our community’s actions should back that up,” said Stevenson. “I’m in contact with our city management, police department, and working to speak directly to the victims so we can work on a solution that provides justice for this family.”

State Rep. Andrew Stoddard, who represents Midvale, said he was just made aware of the situation on Monday night, Dec. 11. He said on social media that he has been working with local officials to hopefully resolve the situation quickly.

“This type of behavior and language is abhorrent and has no place in Midvale or anywhere,” said Stoddard.