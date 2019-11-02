Midvale residents ‘fed up’ with nightly construction

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Frustrated, fed-up and angry. Midvale residents say they’ve had it with the nightly construction taking place in their neighborhood.

“Thank goodness I don’t live right across the street from it, but it still wakes my family up in the middle of the night. Our house shakes. We hear beeping and lots of noises,” Spencer Mears told ABC4’s Brittany Johnson.

Mears lives down the block from where the construction is being done. He says not only are loud noises keeping residents awake at all hours of the night, but it’s hard getting sleep when construction lights are shining into their homes.

“They’re tall enough to not only are they shinning over the current sound wall, they’re shinning into people’s windows on their upper stories.”

“Some of the work that we’re doing overnight right now, we’re not using the typical heavy lights that we see that creates noise with the generators. We’re trying to do everything that we can. In fact, we’re talking to the contractor to see if there’s anything additional we can do to improve the situation out there for those residents,” explained John Gleason.

The spokesperson for the Utah Department of Transportation, Gleason says the work is part of the I-15 Northbound Project. Crews are adding a new collector ramp.

“It’s really just to relieve congestion and help relieve traffic flow.”

Gleason says workers are busy constructing a noise wall right now, so once the main work on Interstate-15 begins, it won’t be as disruptive to people living nearby.

“It’s absolutely not ideal but we do think that we’re keeping the interest of the residents in mind by putting up the new noise wall before the major work on mainline I-15 starts – the jackhammering and everything else that will be very disruptive.”

“We’re hoping that the noise wall will be completed somewhere in the February, or March timeframe,” Gleason responded when asked when the noise wall will be finished.

“Why does the work have to be done at night?” asked ABC4’s Brittany Johnson.

“The work is being done during the day and at night as well. If it were strictly done during the day we would be talking about a project that would have years of impact. It would take at least a year longer to complete,” Gleason replied.

Midvale residents say that’s not true. The construction only takes place at night and not during the day.

“If they feel like they need to work 24-7 to get the job done, then great, let’s make it 24-7 instead of just at night,” Mears said.

“The permission to work at night comes from legislation a few years back that granted UDOT the permission to work at night,” Gleason said when asked about a work permit to do construction at night. “We understand that it’s disruptive; it’s not convenient at all for those folks that live out there. We will continue to work to see if there’s anything we can do to minimize some of the heavier work and louder work that happens at night,” he added.

Mears hopes when the construction is finished, the area will be landscaped and not just left with weeds.

Gleason said he would look into what will be landscaped in the area.

