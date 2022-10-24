MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A 32-year-old Midvale mother has been arrested after allegedly beating her children while on a FaceTime phone call with her husband.

According to an affidavit submitted by the Salt Lake County Sherriff’s Office, the husband said he and his wife had been fighting because she thought he was cheating on her while he was at work.

“[The woman] kept calling him while he was working and when he didn’t answer she began sending him pictures of his clothing, which she had cut up with a pair of scissors,” the affidavit says.

Along with the photos of the husband’s cut up clothes, the woman reportedly also sent audio recordings of her beating their children. Law enforcement says the wife then video called her husband using FaceTime and began hitting their children with a hanger.

When police spoke with the wife, she reportedly said she was upset with her husband because he was “drinking kava at work instead of coming home to help with the kids.” The wife reportedly admitted that her children were the only ones around to take her anger out on.

Police reportedly found bumps on the children’s heads as well as welts all over their bodies, faces, hands, and arms.

The woman said she hit the children wherever she could, according to the affidavit. She also reportedly told police she has postpartum depression, which is what led her to hit her children while she upset with her husband.

The woman faces three misdemeanor charges of intentional child abuse with injury and one misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.