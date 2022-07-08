MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Police have arrested a Midvale massage parlor owner after a month-long investigation into sex trafficking allegations.

Xiaofang Hu, 56, owner of Snow Massage, is facing one count of human trafficking for sexual exploitation, court records state.

On July 7, an undercover officer entered the massage parlor and was solicited sexual acts for money, police say.

Shortly after, Hu arrived at the parlor and introduced herself as the business owner. Police say Hu had $12,500 and several state-issued identification cards that belonged to one of the workers.

Due to the sexual act solicited to the officer, the amount of money found on Hu, and the identifications found in Hu’s purse, police believe Hu was receiving money for sexually trafficking the employees of Snow Massage.

It is also believed by police that Hu is “forcing her employees to participate in such acts via threat, coercion, or fraud.”