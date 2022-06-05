MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Midvale man faces a number of charges after allegedly fighting with police in his own home.

On Friday, June 3 at around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Unified Police Dept. responded to 8361 S Coolidge St. on a report of possible domestic violence.

The probable cause statement says that as officers arrived, they could hear yelling from inside the home.

Officers entered, announcing themselves, and a male voice came from downstairs, continuing to yell.

Police say they ordered the man, identified as 52-year-old Tevita Lavaka, to come upstairs. The suspect reportedly yelled back at officers, shouting expletives.

Lavaka did come upstairs, police say, but refused commands to wear handcuffs.

Authorities say he went past an officer, and “the fight was on.”

He was placed on the ground for stabilization, police say, but he continued to fight.

During the struggle that ensued, Lavaka reportedly grabbed an officer’s taser and would not let go. “He was drive stun tased several times before we could get him in handcuffs,” police say.

Once he was escorted into the patrol car, Lavaka allegedly slammed his head multiple times on the window, “trying to break it.”

He was “yelling threats,” saying he would drive to officers’ houses and kill them, according to the report.

The victim, Danielle Lavaka, is the one who made the call about Tevita, and later explained to police that Tevita had consumed hard alcohol, which she says makes him angry, and that he was yelling at their daughter to take him to a party.

He allegedly left the house, then came back, continuing the argument. Danielle then called police at that time due to Tevita’s history of physical abuse.

Tevita Lavaka was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on the following charges: