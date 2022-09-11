DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – State park officials found the body of a 35-year-old Midvale man at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir Saturday.

Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey states that the man was reported missing at 3:35 p.m. Saturday after doing a cliff jump at the reservoir and not resurfacing from the water.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Horseshoe Canyon area.

At 4:30 p.m., divers searched the area underwater down to 100 feet deep and were unable to find a body.

State park officials then deployed an underwater unit to continue the search, which found the man’s body under 153 feet of water around 11:10 p.m. Saturday.

The man was reportedly cliff-jumping with friends at an approximate 60-foot-high cliff.

Officials note that cliff-jumping is illegal at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.