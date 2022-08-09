MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Midvale couple was charged with one count of second-degree felony child abuse each after allegedly handcuffing a 9-year-old child multiple times.

The 9-year-old child stated that during the month of March 2020, he was living with his mother and her boyfriend. The boy claims that his mother’s boyfriend would make him “put his hands behind his back through the gap in the railing of the stairs,” and would then handcuff him against the railing.

According to the statement of probable cause, the boy says his mother’s boyfriend would also duct tape him when he was handcuffed.

This reportedly happened multiple times, with the mother’s boyfriend also putting up security cameras to monitor the child.

The boy said that his mother, along with his two sisters, witnessed the incidents and would “walk down the stairs past him” while he was handcuffed.

The mother’s boyfriend reportedly admitted to handcuffing the child and stated that he was, in fact, living in the home while this was occurring.

Police say the mother also admitted that the boy was handcuffed “two or three times a week” for three weeks during the month of March 2021, but claimed that the boy’s hands were cuffed in front of him through the railing, and that he was “allowed to sit on his butt while he was handcuffed to the railing.”

The mother stated that her son would “scream, cry, and kick her and the floor” as he was handcuffed to the railing, but she said she would keep him in handcuffs until he stopped crying or “was sorry for what he did.”

The handcuffs were reportedly black and metal.

On June 17, 2021, the mother’s boyfriend reportedly came into the Adult Probation and Parole office and was going through a metal detector. He allegedly placed his keys on the table to the side of the metal detector, and agents observed a handcuff key on his key ring. The man was questioned about the

key, and he stated that he had the key and used it for “disciplinary reasons” when his girlfriend’s children were “acting up.”

He is currently in Utah State Prison on parole violations for two counts of Aggravated Assault relating to domestic violence.