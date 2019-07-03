Midvale City Council implements ban on conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ youth

Midvale latest to ban the practice on a local level

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – In a 5-0 vote, Midvale City Council opted to ban conversion therapy for LGBTQ minors, a move made by the Salt Lake County Council last week.

Midvale is the latest municipality to use the resolution to prompt lawmakers to implement a statewide ban, something they failed to do in the 2019 legislative session, despite strong outcry from the LGBTQ+ community.

While some who have undergone conversion therapy claim it helped them overcome unwanted same-sex attraction and gender identity issues, others claim the practice caused them harm and increased suicidal tendencies.

Midvale’s measure was championed by council members Dustin Gettel and Bryant Brown.

“This is specifically for youth, and inherently youth can’t vote so they have no control over the political process,” said Brown. “If i can be the voice for people who need help, I will do it any day of the week.”

Gettel was not available for comment Wednesday, but called the resolution his “baby,” praising members of the community for their outspoken support on the subject.

Council members said they hope more local governments will implement a similar ban.

Tuesday’s ban on conversion therapy only applies to minors.