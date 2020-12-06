Middle school teacher sneaks 14-year-old student into his classroom in a storage bin

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4 News) — Over Thanksgiving weekend, Riverton Police Detectives received a report of a middle school teacher having inappropriate conversations and relations with multiple fourteen 14-year-old students.

According to court documents, Lucas Sloan Talley has been a teacher at South Hills Middle School for the last twelve 12 years. During this time, Talley has had personal contact via text message and email with multiple young girls, court documents state.

April of the 2019-2020 school year Talley began having an emotional relationship with a 14-year-old student, documents state. Talley began talking to the young student about his marriage, as well as his anxiety and depression.

According to court documents during the relationship, Talley took treats to the young female’s home and spent hours inside the girl’s home with her.

As the emotional relationship grew, Talley planned two separate meetings with the student where he met her at South Hills Middle School. During this time, the school was closed due to COVID-19, and no students were allowed inside.

Court documents state when the student victim arrived at the school, Talley told her to get into a large black and yellow storage bin. Talley then placed the bin, with the female victim inside, on a dolly and wheeled the girl into his classroom.

Detectives say Talley put the girl inside the bin because he knew she was not supposed to be at the school. Documents state Talley brought the student into his classroom in a bin on two separate occasions.

Police say Talley said he made this plan without the female victim’s knowledge.

During this investigation, detectives say they found the female victim had been physically touched inappropriately multiple times by Talley.

Documents state the victim was scared something sexual was about to happen and felt uncomfortable.

Multiple emails, text messages, and video messages have been obtained which show Talley telling the female victim he loves her and misses her, documents state.

During the investigation and interview, police say Talley told of multiple students and past students he has taught, who he has attempted contact with.

Talley is currently being held at the Salt Lake County Jail without bail on two counts of kidnapping as the Salt Lake County District Attorney screens the case for additional charges.