Micron looking to sell Lehi location by end of 2021

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Micron Technology Inc. is looking to sell its Lehi factory by the end of the year as it shifts its focus to a new investment.

Micron is preparing to “increase investment in new memory products that leverage the Compute Express Link, the recently introduced industry standard interface that enables flexible connection between compute, memory and storage,” according to a release shared with ABC4.

“We are in discussions with several potential buyers of our dedicated 3D XPoint 41 fab in Lehi, Utah. Our goal is to finalize the sale within calendar 2021. We expect that the overwhelming majority of our team members in Lehi will find strong career opportunities with the buyer of the fab,” says Sanjay Mehrotra, Micron President and CEO.

According to the company, “there is insufficient market validation to justify the ongoing high levels of investments required to successfully commercialize 3D XPoint,” the chip manufactured in Lehi.

There is no word yet on who the potential buyers may be.