Micro earthquake reported one year after 5.7 Magna earthquake

SALTAIR, Utah (ABC4) – A micro earthquake was reported just minutes before the one-year anniversary of the 5.7 magnitude quake that shook the Salt Lake Valley.

The Utah of Utah Seismograph Stations reports a 1.39 micro earthquake hit just two miles east southeast of Saltair at 6:59 a.m. Thursday near the Magna Earthquake epicenter.

Many Utahns are reflecting on the March 18, 2020, earthquake that shook buildings, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

Within the first hour after the Magna quake, Utah seismograph stations reported 20 aftershocks. Since that day, there have been over 2,500 aftershocks from the earthquake.

Utah is located in a very active seismic area of the United States, and the entire great basin has many fault areas they even go under the Great Salt Lake.

The trickle of aftershocks is pretty normal, although feeling them all the time can put any of us on edge.

Katherine Widden, A Research Scientist with the University of Utah Seismograph Stations, says, “After the 5.5 magnitude quake last year, the ground is now releasing stresses caused by the larger earthquake.