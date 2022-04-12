SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Beginning later this month, the internationally acclaimed Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, will be open to the public.

The exhibition opens on Friday, April 29 in Salt Lake City at the Gateway.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is a collection of the artist’s renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, reproduced in a format that allows viewers to get face-to-face with the masterpieces.

Courtesy: SnowGlobe PR

Through 34 artfully displayed reproductions, the innovative presentation includes world-renowned pieces like The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgement, bringing them just a few feet away from the audience.

“This exhibition is like a sanctuary, you’re transported into a completely different world,” said Martin Biallas, CEO of Los Angeles-based SEE Global Entertainment, and producer of the exhibit. “When I visited the Sistine Chapel in Rome, there were long lines and we were rushed through. This exhibit in Salt Lake City allows everyone an opportunity to see the amazing art at their pace and up-close, at an affordable price, and enjoy an inspiring and unforgettable experience.”

Guests may enhance their experience by adding an audio guide, with narrative accompaniment available in multiple languages including Spanish, French, Chinese, Korean, and German.

“We have had sold-out openings in San Diego, Cleveland, Dayton, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and Dallas in recent months and it is our privilege to bring one of Rome’s most iconic artworks to Salt Lake City,” said Biallas.

The exhibition will run for a limited time and tickets will be sold from Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.