Michael Bublé concert rescheduled for February 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Michael Bublé will be returning to his “An Evening With Michael Bublé” tour in February and March 2021.
His tour will kick off with an opening night at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on February 6th.
“I am so looking forward to getting back on stage. I’ve missed my fans and my touring family.
Meantime, I hope everyone stays safe. We can all look forward to a great night out,” commented Bublé.
Tickets for previously scheduled dates will be honored.
AN EVENING WITH MICHAEL BUBLÉ 2021 TOUR DATES:
February 6, 2021 – SALT LAKE CITY – Vivint Smart Home Arena
February 8, 2021 – SAN FRANCISCO – Chase Center
February 9, 2021 – ANAHEIM – Honda Center
February 11, 2021 – FRESNO – Save Mart Center
February 12, 2021 – LAS VEGAS – T-Mobile Arena
February 15, 2021 – FT. WORTH – Dickies Arena
February 16, 2021 – AUSTIN – Frank Erwin Center
February 17, 2021 – OKLAHOMA CITY – Chesapeake Energy Arena
February 20, 2021 – MOLINE – TaxSlayer Center
February 21, 2021 – DES MOINES – Wells Fargo Arena
February 23, 2021 – GRAND RAPIDS – Van Andel Arena
February 24, 2021 – MILWAUKEE – Fiserv Forum
February 26, 2021 – CLEVELAND – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
March 8, 2021 – BOSTON – TD Garden
March 11, 2021 – ALBANY – Times Union Center
March 12, 2021 – UNIONDALE – NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum
March 14, 2021 – ATLANTIC CITY – Boardwalk Hall
March 15, 2021 – ALLENTOWN – PPL Center
March 17, 2021 – LOUISVILLE – KFC Yum! Center
March 18, 2021 – INDIANAPOLIS – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
March 20, 2021 – CINCINNATI – Heritage Bank Center
March 21, 2021 – CHARLOTTE – Spectrum Center
March 23, 2021 – RALEIGH – PNC Arena
March 24, 2021 – GREENVILLE – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
March 25, 2021 – JACKSONVILLE – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
