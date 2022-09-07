CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Cedar City couple was arrested after police found several drugs, paraphernalia, scales and a gun in the couple’s home.

On August 30, 2022, agents with the Iron/Beaver/Garfield County Narcotics Task Force, along with Cedar City Police Officers served a search warrant at a Cedar City home suspected of illegal activity.

Police say the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Tanna Marie Cross, along with her husband, 40-year-old Isacc Cross, live in the home with four children.

During the search of the suspects’ room, agents found “several different scales all around the bedroom,” according to a statement of probable cause.

Agents reportedly found “several clear empty baggies, used and new syringes, meth pipes new and used or broken” all over the bedroom, along with “marijuana pipes, marijuana grinders and a large green ammo can with shotgun shells and 9mm rounds.”

Court documents show that agents also found a small pink baggie with a crystalized substance consistent with methamphetamine inside the suspects’ room as well. Police noted that “a large majority” of these items could be reached or found by any of the children in the home.

Agents reportedly then searched a black gun safe in the basement, finding over three pounds of marijuana and a black firearm, brand Keltec 9mm, in with the marijuana.

Police say that because of the scales and baggies, this case is consistent with Possession with Intent to Distribute.

Both suspects have been booked into the Iron County Jail on the following charges: