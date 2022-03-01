(ABC4) – The date on your calendar may not say it, giving the honors instead to March 20 of this year, but for meteorologists, such as the ABC4 Pinpoint Weather team, March 1 is a big day.

In the meteorological sense, it’s the first day of spring.

Coming off of some of the driest Januarys and Februarys in state history, ABC4 Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy is hopeful that this spring will be a wet one.

“We typically get more than a foot of snow in Salt Lake City in January, this year we didn’t even get an inch. In February we only got half of the snowfall that we anticipate, the third driest February on record ever. So we were significantly below average and that’s nerve-racking.”

But wait, isn’t the first day of spring later in March? Well, in the astrological sense, yes. However, in the meteorological sense, spring has already begun.

Typically speaking, many calendars, including the one on your wall, desk, or phone, are tied to our planet’s movement around the sun and the tilt of its axis, not what’s happening with temperatures and climates. This is called the astrological calendar, which sets certain dates such as the first of each season in relation to the position of the earth and sun. The time when the sun passes directly above the equator is used to mark the different seasons on the astrological calendar. This time around the sun, the Northern Hemisphere will experience this on March 20, thus likely giving that date on the kitty cat calendar in your kitchen the title of the first day of spring.

Meteorologists, however, break the year down into four groups of three months to make things a bit easier to understand in terms of temperature. The winter months in the meteorology world are the three months of the year that are typically the coldest; December, January, and February. Once March hits, that’s usually when those of us in the Northern Hemisphere can expect things to warm up in the spring months of March, April, and May.

And temperatures have already risen, which you’ve probably noticed if you’ve been outside lately. They’re only going to go up. According to the latest forecast on Tuesday, a high-pressure system is expected to boost temperatures into the 60s through Thursday. A chance of rain is expected to follow over the weekend.

While the temperature may ebb and flow a bit, ABC4 Meteorologist Thomas Geboy expects things to generally get hotter from here on out.

“Typically, when you move into meteorological spring that means your temperatures are going to start to get warmer,” Geboy explains. “So that’s what we have to look forward to, and we’re already to the point where our averages are going back up so far and they’re going to keep climbing basically into the summer.”

So there’s no need to wait until the 20th to say it, if the weather is your indicator, spring is here. And to get out of the current drought, which scientists have said is the worst in this part of the world in over 1,200 years, we’ll need an extremely rainy and possibly snowy season.

“Water is such a precious resource in the desert, we all talk about it,” Brophy says. “And while snowpack has been great and you look at some of the percentages they can be deceiving but we needed not an average year, a well above average year for us to be on the right track. We’re not there yet and we’ll just keep hoping.”