SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) states that someone lost debris at 2300 N I-215, causing a metal object to go through a driver’s windshield.

Luckily, the only reported injury is minor cuts from glass coming into the vehicle.

(Courtesy of UHP)

(Courtesy of UHP)

(Courtesy of UHP)

UHP states in a Facebook post, “No one thinks that not covering their load could result in an injury to another driver but it can. Cover your load!”