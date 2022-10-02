SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Temple Square saw thousands of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints gather to attend day one of the 192nd Semiannual General Conference Saturday.

One attendee stated, “I always look forward to it because it’s one of those things that gets me grounded in the things I ought to be doing,” while another noted, “Every conference talk is applicable to my life.”

Church leaders discussed many topics, including President Russell M. Nelson denouncing abuse as a grievous sin.

“Any kind of abuse of women, children, anyone is an abomination to the Lord. He grieves and I grieve whenever anyone is harmed,” stated President Nelson.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The remarks come just two months after an Associated Press investigation that was critical of the way the Church responded to allegations of child sex abuse.

“It’s hard to see that because you know they don’t agree with it at all and they’re trying their best, so I love that he [President Nelson] reaffirmed that in his talk,” one attendee stated.

Saturday’s session also saw announcements of updates to the “For the Strength of Youth” manual, which provides guidance to young members of the Church. The announcements stated that the manual now focuses on general principles instead of specific behaviors.

One attendee had some criticism of the way the manual was originally laid out, stating, “I suppose the guide could give you a long list of clothes you should wear, words you shouldn’t say, movies you shouldn’t watch. Would that really be helpful in a global church? Would such an approach truly prepare you for a lifetime of Christ-like living?”

Lastly, Sister Tracy Y. Browning of the General Primary Presidency made history as the first Black woman to speak in a General Conference, stating, “Friends, Jesus Christ is both the purpose of our focus and the intent of our destination.”