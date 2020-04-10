Men’s resource center stops intakes after 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The men’s resource center in South Salt Lake has shut it’s doors to any incoming residents after two of the men tested positive this week for coronavirus.

According to Chloe Morroni with Salt Lake County, the first resident’s positive test result came back on Wednesday so the 24 individuals from the same dorm were then moved to a facility in Salt Lake County to be monitored for symptoms.

The second confirmed case came in on Thursday from a man in a different dorm. At that point, instead of moving more individuals, they decided to shut down intakes and help those already at the center monitor for symptoms while educating them on social distancing and proper hygiene to help stop the spread.

Morroni said both positive cases are men between the ages 18-60 and are both currently hospitalized.

At this time, anyone who develops symptoms from the resource center will be taken either to the 4th Street Clinic or a local hospital, depending on their specific need. Additionally, staff from the health department will remain at the facility to continue to monitor those exposed for symptoms.

The center is undergoing daily cleanings and while they cannot stop their residents from leaving, Morroni said they are trying to educate them on the importance of staying and not potentially exposing others on the outside.

Morroni said she is unsure how long the center will be closed to incoming residents but that decision will be up to the health department.

The two cases this week brings the homeless confirmed cases to four, said Morroni. The other two are unsheltered individuals who are currently under medical care at a facility.