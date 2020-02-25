Meningitis survivor raises awareness of deadly disease

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A U.S. Para-athlete and meningitis survivor, Jamie Schanbaum, shared her personal experience with the deadly disease to help raise awareness for the meningitis vaccine.

Schanbaum told ABC4 she was diagnosed with meningitis when she was 20 years old. Jamie survived the deadly disease, but her legs and fingers had to be amputated as a result of her infection.

In her spare time, she became a U.S. Para-athlete cyclist and won a gold medal in the 2011 U.S. Paralympic cycling games.

Now, Schanbaum is working as a spokesperson for the pharmaceutical company GSK to educate parents and young adults about the dangers of meningitis and the vaccines available to help prevent the disease.

She joined Nicea Degering on ABC4 News at Midday on Tuesday during her visit to Salt Lake City. Schanbaum participated in Brigham Young University’s College of Nursing professional conference this week.

To learn more about Schanbaum’s story, here is a video produced by GSK.

