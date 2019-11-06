Mendenhall takes early lead in SLC mayoral race; Escamilla remains hopeful

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake Councilwoman Erin Mendenhall took an early lead in the race to be the next mayor of Utah’s capital city.

Early numbers results showed Mendenhall with 56.6% of the vote to Escamilla’s 41.4%.

Mendenhall did not declare victory Tuesday night, but she thanked her supporters at an election night watch party.

“The energy that you all have brought to this campaign powered me and empowered me day after day. No matter how tired I went to bed, I woke up excited to get to work to make Salt Lake City better for all of us,” said Mendenhall.

Escamilla addressed the crowd at her campaign headquarters. Although she’s trailing behind Mendenhall, she says ballots are still being counted and her campaign is still optimistic.

“We’re still here. There’s still a lot of outstanding ballots and we’ve been here before if you were with us during the primary election. It’s a little bit of Deja Vu again. But we are faithful and feeling strong about our last push,” said Escamilla.

Escamilla has been in this position before during the primary when she trailed Jim Dabakis before moving on to the top two. She will wait for all of the votes to be counted before declaring any sort of victory or defeat. 

