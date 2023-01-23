Mayor Erin Mendenhall discusses the mask mandate she enacted for K-12 students in Salt Lake City. (Robert Hintz/ABC4)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall gave her city the highest marks on the city’s so-called “report card” for meeting its 2022 goals, ranking the year with an ‘A’ grade.

The complete report card can be viewed on the city’s website as part of its 2022 report.

“In the past 12 months, we’ve accomplished the vast majority of my ambitious goals to make this City a better place for all our residents,” Mendenhall said in a release this morning.

Mendenhall reported success on 66 of her 74 goals, counting the remaining eight as “in progress.” She listed the following as the city’s “most notable accomplishments:

Completion of the Citywide Equity Plan, which will be sent to the City Council soon.

Continuing to lead on local and regional efforts to achieve 100% community-wide renewable energy by 2030 and enacting policies needed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2040.

Advocating for the health and longevity of the Great Salt Lake through state legislation and progressive City policy.

Constructing the Harrison Community Garden in 2022 and seeking funding to construct the Rose Park Community Garden in 2023.

Launching two new bus routes that will serve the 600/700 North corridor as well as 1000 North, 900 West, and South Temple.

Partnering with Utah Transit Authority and businesses to create Free Fare February across the entire transit system.

Working with UTA to provide all Salt Lake School District students with a free bus and TRAX pass.

Refining and implementing a citywide Language Access Policy.

Mendenhall reported that the city did not finish its development and initial design for a “Green Loop” trail and park system to encircle downtown. While funding was secured, she said the project would be pushed back into 2023.

Mendenhall’s report card and the city’s plans for 2023 are expected to be outlined in her State of the City address, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24.