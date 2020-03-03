Mendenhall delivers first State of the City address

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) Monday night in Salt Lake City, Mayor Erin Mendenhall delivered her first State of the City address since she was elected to the position.

People gathered at the newly-constructed Meadowlark Elementary School to hear the mayor’s report.

She addressed a number of major projects in the works for the capital city as well as the plan to make Salt Lake City more environmentally friendly.

“Every fleet vehicle we purchase, every HVAC system we update, every memo we print will adhere to new standards and a new way of thinking for this city. And by this time next year our city will have completed a substantive review of our regulations and our policies for sustainability practices,” said Mendenhall.

Watch the mayor’s State of the City address in its entirety below: