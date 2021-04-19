Mendenhall colors Salt Lake City green

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Spring has officially sprung, and with Earth day nearing, many are slapping on their gardening gloves — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall being one of them.

On April 19, Mendenhall partners up with a local urban forestry team and other community members to plant 1,000 new trees, hoping to bring new life into the city.

“We’re back at it again,” shares the mayor in a Facebook post. “Salt Lake City is planting another 1,000 trees.”

According to the government leader, each tree is being planted in the westside communities.

“Grateful for our urban forestry team and community partners for making this equitable effort possible,” she chimes.

This initiative comes from the Mendenhall’s earlier campaign promises to Salt Lake residents to add 1,000 more trees, and the benefits they provide, to the city’s westside every year she is in office.

Courtesy of Mayor Mendenhall

Courtesy of Mayor Mendenhall

Courtesy of Mayor Mendenhall

Mendenhall calls this the 1,000 Trees Initiative.

Just last year as the Mayor embarked on the project, many shared their thoughts of encouragement and gratitude.

“Planting the 1,000th tree represents a milestone in the City’s long term goal of growing and sustaining a healthy urban forest and all the benefits it brings,” shares Lorna Vogt, Director of the Department of Public Services. “The future depends on efforts like this to keep our growing city the beautiful, livable place we and future generations need.”