Men walked through Ogden neighborhood and burned American flags, police say

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Ogden City police arrested two men in connection with “criminal mischief” which including burning several American flags.

Ogden police said on Wednesday, they received eight reports related to incidents of property damage occurring overnight.

All the incidents happened near each other, clustered between 2nd St & 7th St, in the neighborhoods west of Wall Ave. Police said the damaged property consisted of several burned American flags, a burned “Thin Blue Line” themed flag and a burned politically themed flag. There were several instances where other personal property sustained minor damage due to the proximity to the burning flags. Two of the reports were related to tagging-type graffiti consisting of a star shape and/or the word “Boomin” in blue paint.

Through social media and other leads, officers said they identified two suspects 18-year-old Hunter Hinds* and 19-year-old Bryan Nava of Ogden. Both individuals were booked into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of criminal mischief, graffiti violations and abuse of a flag.

The Ogden Police Department says that if you were the victim of a similar crime during the overnight hours spanning June 30 to July 1 and have not made a police report, call the Weber Area Dispatch non-emergency number (801) 395-8221 to start the process.

Investigators are also asking residents who live in the geographical area where the incidents occurred to review any surveillance footage they may have.

If you have video evidence that you would be willing to share, contact the Investigations Bureau at (801) 629-8228.

*Editor’s note: The mugshot for Hunter Hinds was not readily available. It will be added once it is received.