Men allegedly shot at during I-15 road rage incident sue for $25 million

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – The five men allegedly shot at during an I-15 road rage incident in January are now suing the suspect for $25 million.

In late January, authorities were called to a shooting on I-15 near Lehi.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Nick Street, the road rage incident escalated as one of the drivers pulled a gun and began to fire shots at two passengers occupying the other vehicle.

A Salt Lake City man, 31-year-old Jesse Luker, was arrested on charges of an aggravated assault act committed with force/violence to injure, one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and one count of reckless endangerment.

The lawsuit alledges that Luker caused the incident and put the passengers in the other vehicle involved in danger.

According to the document:

One man was struck in the stomach by a bullet from Luker’s gun that lodged near his spinal cord and caused partial paralysis of his lower extremities

Another was “struck in the buttocks with a bullet”

One had his beanie grazed by a bullet

It continues, saying that all of the plaintiffs suffered orthopedic injuries from the vehicles colliding, “extreme emotional distress,” and other damages “to be determined.”

In total, the lawsuit accuses Luker of assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotion distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and gross negligence.

The court document says the plaintiffs demand judgement against Luker “in an amount of no less than $25 million” for damages.

There is no word yet on a court date for this lawsuit.