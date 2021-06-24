Memories of Utah officers live on through car created by parents of fallen UHP trooper

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two parents of a fallen Utah Highway Patrol trooper are making sure their son will never be forgotten.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Ellsworth was killed in November of 2016 after he was struck by a car while diverting traffic around a downed power line in Box Elder County.

A teenager was behind the wheel of the car that struck Ellsworth. They were not charged in the incident.

Trooper Ellsworth’s funeral was held at the Dee Event Center in Ogden and included hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the state, including then Utah Governor Gary Herbert.

“He is a hero a hometown hero,” former Governor Herbert said at Ellsworth’s funeral. “We should all try to emulate in our own walk of life.”

Fast forward to 2021, Ellsworth’s parents arrived at the Unified Police Department headquarters Tuesday to show off a car made in memory of their son and other fallen Utah officers.

Courtesy: Unified Police Department

The car, made from Trooper Ellsworth’s former state-issued Dodge Charger, features graphics listing the names of fallen officers from departments across Utah.

Courtesy: Unified Police Department

Courtesy: Unified Police Department

Courtesy: Unified Police Department

One of the names featured on the list is fallen Unified Police Department officer Doug Barney, who was killed in the line of duty in January of 2016.

“We sincerely appreciate Mr. and Mrs. Ellsworth’s dedication to keeping the memories of these fallen heroes alive,” the Unified Police Department said in a post to their Facebook page.